Welcome to Milo's House

Fast & Easy Business Funding Solutions

Get Business Funding – No More Delays!

Entrepreneurs, your funding breakthrough starts now! Our fundable shelf corporations give you instant credibility and open doors to financing opportunities.

Instant Business Credibility

Lenders prefer established businesses.

No Startup Hassles

Get past the struggle of setting up a new entity.

Boosted Loan Approval Chances

Pre-qualified entities streamline funding opportunities.

SBA-Approved


Our corporations align with lending standards for unsecured capital.

Why Choose Milo's House?

Expertise You Can Trust

Our seasoned professionals ensure seamless and successful funding processes.

Tailored Solutions

We craft custom strategies that fit your unique funding needs.

Commitment to Excellence

Your success is our priority. We guarantee top-notch service and outstanding results.

How It Works a Shelf Corporation Get Funded Without the Usual Roadblocks.


Most entrepreneurs struggle with credit, cash flow, or collateral requirements when applying for funding. At Milo's House, we make it easy by offering a turnkey solution that maximizes your fundability.

Funding Requirements Simplified:

  • Credit - Traditional lenders require 700+ credit scores, but we offer options for scores as low as 450.

  • Cash Flow – If your business lacks revenue, we build a new entity with projected earnings exceeding $100K/month.

  • Collateral – No assets? No problem! We help you create financials that align with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). ​ ​

Funding Solutions We Offer

Lines of Credit

6-24 Month Terms Available

Weekly or monthly payments

Same-day funding up to 250K

SBA Loan

6-24 Month Terms Available

Weekly or monthly payments

Same-day funding up to 250K

Account Receivable

Lowest cost

Longer terms

Larger amounts

Real estate


40-year mortgage

Fix and flip

New Construction

Long short-term rental

Multi-family

Equipment Financing

Medical Equipment

Construction Equipment

Restaurant Equipment

3-7 Year terms

Fixed rates start at 6%.

National U.S. Grants


Do not need to be paid back

No minimum credit score

2,000+ Grants currently available

$100,000+ in grant funding available

The Fundable Shelf Corporation Program

  • Fast & Easy Access to Business Funding

  • Funding can acquire an established business that is ready to apply for funding

  • LEGAL. AFFORDABLE. FAST.

  • We can legally and rapidly assist you in "Buying" a fundable business to access $100,000 to $5,000,000 of business funding. ​ ​ ​

What's Included?

  • Pre-registered business entity & EIN

  • Business plan & financials tailored for funding

  • Unique commercial address & mail forwarding

  • Professional business website & branded email

  • $100,000 of collateral posted on your balance sheet

  • Optional access to $5M in collateral

Features Fundable Shelf Corp Bank Loan Credit Card Stacking Family & Friends
Guaranteed Funding ✅ Yes ❌ No ❌ No ❌ No
Free Business Plan & Financials ✅ Yes ❌ No ❌ No ❌ No
Free Credit Improvement ✅ Yes ❌ No ❌ No ❌ No
Free Commercial Address & EIN ✅ Yes ❌ No ❌ No ❌ No
$100K Transfer in 24 Hours ✅ Yes ❌ No ❌ No ❌ No
Access To the Opportunity Fund ✅ Yes ❌ No ❌ No ❌ No
Out-of-Pocket Cost $1,000 (Reimbursed) ❌ No ❌ No ❌ No

Take Action – Get Your Funding Now!

$100K in funding — or you don’t pay!

No hidden fees, no risks—just real results.

Steps to Secure Your Business Funding

  1. Complete the Application – Fill out the Agreement & Application form.

  1. Receive Offers – Our team secures initial funding within 24 hours.

  1. Accept Funding – Review and accept offers from banks, Initial funds arrive in 1-5 business days.

  1. Pay $20,000 For Shelf Corporation – Pay Invoice from Milo's House.

  1. Shelf Corp Formation – Finalized within 7 business days.

Recent Success Stories

$50 Million – Hospital System Expansion

$19 Million – 126-Unit Apartment Construction

$975,000 anti-aging center start up loan

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need good credit to get approved for funding?

No! We work with lenders who accept lower credit scores and provide credit improvement strategies to enhance your funding eligibility.

How quickly can I receive funding?

Depending on the financing option, you can receive funding in as little as 24–72 hours. Some options, like grants, may take longer due to approval processes.

What are the benefits of SBA loans?

SBA loans offer low interest rates, longer repayment terms (5-30 years), and government-backed funding, making them ideal for business growth

What types of real estate financing do you offer?

We provide funding for fix-and-flip projects, long/short-term rentals, new construction, and multi-family properties with flexible terms.

How do I get started with funding?

Simply apply online or book a consultation. We match you with the best funding options and guide you through the approval process.

