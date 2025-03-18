Get past the struggle of setting up a new entity.
Pre-qualified entities streamline funding opportunities.
Credit - Traditional lenders require 700+ credit scores, but we offer options for scores as low as 450.
Cash Flow – If your business lacks revenue, we build a new entity with projected earnings exceeding $100K/month.
Collateral – No assets? No problem! We help you create financials that align with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).
6-24 Month Terms Available
Weekly or monthly payments
Same-day funding up to 250K
Lowest cost
Longer terms
Larger amounts
40-year mortgage
Fix and flip
New Construction
Long short-term rental
Multi-family
Medical Equipment
Construction Equipment
Restaurant Equipment
3-7 Year terms
Fixed rates start at 6%.
Do not need to be paid back
No minimum credit score
2,000+ Grants currently available
$100,000+ in grant funding available
Fast & Easy Access to Business Funding
Funding can acquire an established business that is ready to apply for funding
LEGAL. AFFORDABLE. FAST.
We can legally and rapidly assist you in "Buying" a fundable business to access $100,000 to $5,000,000 of business funding.
Pre-registered business entity & EIN
Business plan & financials tailored for funding
Unique commercial address & mail forwarding
Professional business website & branded email
$100,000 of collateral posted on your balance sheet
Optional access to $5M in collateral
|Features
|Fundable Shelf Corp
|Bank Loan
|Credit Card Stacking
|Family & Friends
|Guaranteed Funding
|✅ Yes
|❌ No
|❌ No
|❌ No
|Free Business Plan & Financials
|✅ Yes
|❌ No
|❌ No
|❌ No
|Free Credit Improvement
|✅ Yes
|❌ No
|❌ No
|❌ No
|Free Commercial Address & EIN
|✅ Yes
|❌ No
|❌ No
|❌ No
|$100K Transfer in 24 Hours
|✅ Yes
|❌ No
|❌ No
|❌ No
|Access To the Opportunity Fund
|✅ Yes
|❌ No
|❌ No
|❌ No
|Out-of-Pocket Cost
|$1,000 (Reimbursed)
|❌ No
|❌ No
|❌ No
Complete the Application – Fill out the Agreement & Application form.
Receive Offers – Our team secures initial funding within 24 hours.
Accept Funding – Review and accept offers from banks, Initial funds arrive in 1-5 business days.
Pay $20,000 For Shelf Corporation – Pay Invoice from Milo's House.
Shelf Corp Formation – Finalized within 7 business days.
Do I need good credit to get approved for funding?
No! We work with lenders who accept lower credit scores and provide credit improvement strategies to enhance your funding eligibility.
How quickly can I receive funding?
Depending on the financing option, you can receive funding in as little as 24–72 hours. Some options, like grants, may take longer due to approval processes.
What are the benefits of SBA loans?
SBA loans offer low interest rates, longer repayment terms (5-30 years), and government-backed funding, making them ideal for business growth
What types of real estate financing do you offer?
We provide funding for fix-and-flip projects, long/short-term rentals, new construction, and multi-family properties with flexible terms.
How do I get started with funding?
Simply apply online or book a consultation. We match you with the best funding options and guide you through the approval process.
